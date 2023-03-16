Sheriff: Man, woman barricaded in Carmichael apartment

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man and a woman are barricaded inside a Sacramento County apartment on Thursday morning.
The barricade is at an apartment building on Locust Avenue and Hackberry Lane in Carmichael.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, reports of a potential domestic violence situation came in around 1:30 a.m. Deputies responded and the man and woman did not leave the apartment when asked. The man and woman talked to negotiators and are responsive, but the sheriff's office said they are not interested in leaving the apartment.
The sheriff's office said they do not know if a crime happened, but they need the two people to leave the apartment to do a welfare check.
