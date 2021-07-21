Cyclist hit by Sacramento County deputy's patrol car

The deputy was responding to a call when they unknowingly hit a cyclist, according to the sheriff's office.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A biker is in the hospital after being hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

On July 21, at around 9 a.m., a deputy was responding to a call near the 5300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael. The deputy failed to see a cyclist in the roadway while they were maneuvering the car in order to drive to the call, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy backed into the biker, drove over a rolled curb and pushed the biker across the sidewalk and into some bushes. They then drove away to respond to the initial call, according to the post.

The deputy kept going to the initial call and did not stop until someone called the sheriff's communications center to report a pedestrian being hit by a marked sheriff's SUV.

The sheriff's office said that the biker was taken to a local hospital and was treated for their injuries. They were stable with non-life-threatening injuries as of the last report. The deputy was not injured and the car had minor damage.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released the identities of the biker nor the deputy at this time. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: San Joaquin County fairgrounds to be used to build affordable housing