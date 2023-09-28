DA: Carjacker shot at multiple deputies during Carmichael crime spree

Kevin Slaughter was recently convicted of trying to carjack multiple people and shooting at deputies.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A convicted carjacker who opened fire on multiple deputies during a crime spree in Carmichael is facing up to 369 years in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced.

Kevin Slaughter was recently convicted of robbery, two counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking, assault with a semiautomatic gun, attempted murder of a police officer, and three counts of assault with a semiautomatic gun on a officer.

Officials said Slaughter approached a person at gunpoint, demanding both his wallet and car on Christmas Eve 2021. The car was eventually tracked to a Carmichael apartment complex, and Slaughter was found at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Walnut, where officials said he was trying carjack another person at gunpoint.

When a deputy drove over to him, Slaughter opened fire, shooting four times, according to the district attorney's office.

Slaughter ran to another another car in the intersection and tried open the door, but the driver was able to get away. Afterward, officials said he ran to another car with four people inside and ordered them at gunpoint to get out.

He drove off but eventually pulled over, got out and shot at three deputies until his gun was empty, the district attorney's office said. Deputies fired back and he fell to ground after being hit.

Slaughter faces a max sentence of 369 years to life in prison. Additional allegations on two prior strike convictions for robbery and attempted robbery will be determined at the sentencing.