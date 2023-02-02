Carmichael Family continues search for 16-year-old Nykari Johnson, more information released

The family calls for more action while the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says detectives have been on the case and they've exhausted every step they can.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Nykari Johnson, 16-years-old, has been reported missing from her home in Carmichael for over a month. The family is calling on more action to find her while officials say they've done everything they can right now.

"It's been 38 days. Actually, I don't like to count the days," said Tiearrar Subia, who is the mother of Nykari Johnson.

Since Dec. 27, Subia has wondered where her missing 16-year-old daughter is. She's listed on Sacramento county's missing database.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says detectives have been on the case and they've exhausted every follow-up step they can.

"From all our investigative steps we've taken, from the patrol reporting down to the detective follow ups, she has not met any of our at-risk criteria. So right now we're still actively seeking information from the community," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

But the mother of four says she doesn't understand why her daughter isn't considered at risk if she's underage and not attending school.

We asked her if there were any reasons why Johnson would want to leave her home.

"Everythings been cool. We haven't had any arguments, she wasn't in trouble. It was just Christmas time," said Subia.

The family has also said they don't believe the search is as intense because Johnson is Black, which is something the sheriff's office denies.

"Race is not a factor in anything determining at-risk or not. There's a specific set of criteria. It doesn't matter what your background is. The fact she's 16, we want her home whether she's black or white, or anything in between. We want that 16-year-old home," said Gandi.

Berry Accius, a community advocate who is helping the family search for the teen, says he's disappointed and more can be done.

"Our sheriff's said we've exhausted all the resources. But just in 24 hours I was just dealing with a 12-year-old young missing girl that literally I gave to another department in the city. They put out a bulletin and we were able to find this girl in 24 hours," said Accius.

The community advocate and mother are frustrated and say they just want to know where Johnson is and if she is safe.

"Just let me know you're okay. Just come home," said Subia.

The family is pleading for answers in the case.

If you have any information, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.