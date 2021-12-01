Man arrested, accused of series of hate crimes in Carmichael

A 33-year old man has been arrested in connection with a series of hate crimes in Carmichael in October.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a series of hate crimes in Carmichael in October.

Nicholas Wayne Sherman is being accused of leaving racist symbols, messages and bags of rice in several locations around the city between Oct. 4 and Oct. 20, the sheriff's office said.

The 33-year-old is being charged with one felony count of desecrating a religious symbol after plastering Adolf Hitler posters across a menorah in front of the synagogue. Sherman also received 12 additional misdemeanor counts of terrorism, according to a press release.

Posters with similar themes were also left at the doorsteps of residential homes — including one at Deterding Elementary School that earned Sherman another misdemeanor count of terrorism.

“Let me be very clear, hate crimes against a member of any group in our community is an assault on all of us and will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a statement.

The Shalom Le Israel synagogue in Carmichael was the target of a hate crime on Oct. 20, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9