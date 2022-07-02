Red, White & Blue Celebration returns to Carmichael | Need to Know

Carmichael's Red, White, & Blue Celebration will be held at the La Sierra Community Center on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Carmichael's Red, White, & Blue Celebration is set to return after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 related issues.

The event will be held at the La Sierra Community Center on Saturday, July 2.

Here is the lineup of events at Carmichael's Red, White, & Blue Celebration:

Food trucks and Beer Garden beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Free Kids Zone featuring inflatables and craft projects beginning at 7 p.m.

Live band performance, featuring the Great Wilde Open, beginning at 7 p.m.

Fireworks beginning at around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Carmichael Recreation and Park District, those attending the festivities can park for free at the La Sierra Community Center. Other parking includes street parking on Engle Road and Gibbons Drive and overflow parking at the San Juan Unified School District Office parking lot on Walnut Avenue.

Alaina Lofthus, the Recreation Services Manager for Carmichael Recreation & Park District, said they have partnered with the Mission Oaks Recreation and Park District to bring this event to the community.

"Prior to the pandemic, the event had been on the Fourth of July, but due to budget constraints and staffing shortages, the event was moved to the Saturday before the holiday," Lofthus said. "However, through working together and sharing resources with Mission Oaks, we are able to bring this event back this year!"

Lofthus encourages those of all ages to attend Carmichael's Red, White, & Blue Celebration for an evening full of Fourth of July fun.

"We’re excited to bring fireworks back this summer and hope to see everyone at La Sierra Community Center for all the fun activities," Lofthus said.

Together with Carmichael Recreation and Park District, we present Carmichael's Red, White, and Blue Celebration!... Posted by Mission Oaks Recreation and Park District on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

