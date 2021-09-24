Carmichael restaurant forced to pay $163,000 in backpay for allegedly not paying employees overtime

An investigation by the Department of Labor found Lido Café and Bakery "failed to record all hours employees worked and failed to pay overtime."

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael restaurant has been ordered to pay back wages to employees after the U.S. Department of Labor found employees were not properly paid for overtime.

The Labor Department said in a press release that the Lido Café and Bakery did not record all of the hours' employees worked and did not pay overtime, as required by federal law.

"They either paid the cooks a salary with no overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek or paid overtime hours in cash at straight-time rates," the press release says.

The department recovered $81,577 in overtime backpay, $81,577 in damages for seven workers, and issued $4,067 in civil penalties against the restaurant that "willfully" violated Fair Labor Standards, according to its news release.

“Overtime pay violations are all too common in the restaurant industry, and the U.S. Department of Labor is committed to using all tools available – including litigation – against employers who violate the law willfully, hurt workers and their families, and take an unlawful advantage of their competitors that abide by the law," the press release says.

The U.S. Department of Labor says workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

