Carmichael woman raffles off Taylor Swift tickets to raise money for school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael woman is raising money for Cameron Ranch Elementary School by raffling off her highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Monica Casillas said her youngest son attends Cameron Ranch Elementary School.

"It's a great community. I'm really new there, I don't know a whole lot about the school yet, but they have a lot of people that have heart and engagement and just not a lot of funds now, so hopefully this will kind of kickstart some fundraising for the school," Casillas said.

People can donate $50 to be entered in a raffle to win two tickets for Swift's July 29 concert in Santa Clara. The seats are in Section 110, near the aisle, according to Casillas. People can enter until noon on Friday, Dec. 9, or until 200 people have entered. She is accepting entries through Venmo, find out the details HERE.

Casillas said this fundraiser is not affiliated with the school or school district, but she will be making a donation to the school, which she will publicly document.

The drawing will happen on Friday at 4 p.m. at Arden Park. She will be accepting other donations at that time such as socks, coats, gift cards, books and unwrapped toys.

People do not have to be at the park to win the tickets and can be notified by email or phone. The tickets will be transferred to the winner's Ticketmaster account by Saturday, December 10, according to Casillas.

