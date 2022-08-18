x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Life-size Colonel Sanders statue returned after being stolen from 92-year-old woman

The statue was stolen from 92-year-old Fair Oaks resident, Gloria Reyes, who had it on her front porch for 13 years.
Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A life-sized Colonel Sanders statue was returned to a Fair Oaks resident Wednesday after being stolen Monday morning.

The statue was stolen from 92-year-old Gloria Reyes who had it on her front porch for 13 years. Reyes would dress the statue up for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The statue was found when the possible thief tried to pawn the iconic KFC statue at a local shop, the sheriff's office said.

