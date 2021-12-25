1 person dead, another hurt following crash in Fair Oaks

Metro Fire of Sacramento told ABC10 the driver died as a result of the crash, while the passenger survived in the crash that took place Christmas morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas morning crash took the life of one person and left another person hurt, Metro Fire of Sacramento says. The crash taking place near Minnesota Avenue and Winding Way in Fair Oaks around 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews responding to the solo vehicle crash requiring major extraction.

Captain Parker Wilbourn with Metro Fire told ABC10 the driver died as a result of the crash, while the passenger survived. Wilbourn said the only reason the passenger is alive is because they crawled to be back seat to retrieve something.

He went on to say that the vehicle the two were driving in was going at a "high rate of speed" and slammed into a tree. The engine of the vehicle flying out of the hood and catching fire, according to Wilbourn.

Metro Fire responded to a solo vehicle accident requiring major extrication. 1 person was pronounced deceased, another was transported with injuries. Our hearts and thoughts go to the family and friends of those involved in the incident. Please slow down and drive with caution! pic.twitter.com/qgjRPMqhiR — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 25, 2021

"Our hearts and thoughts go to the family and friends of those involved in the incident," Metro Fire said on Twitter. "Please slow down and drive with caution!"