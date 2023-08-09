x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Deputies dispose of live grenade from Carmichael home

The sheriff's office was able to render the grenade safe.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A person found a live grenade in their home while cleaning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Holloway Lane in Carmichael after a person found a live grenade while cleaning their home.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the Explosive Ordnance Detail arrived to the incident, recovered the grenade and rendered it safe.

"There's nothing criminal about it. It looks like the device was discovered during some cleaning...," said Gandhi.

