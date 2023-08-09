x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

2 hurt in Carmichael stabbing

Deputies said the victims were not cooperative with providing suspect information.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A stabbing in Carmichael left two people hurt, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called to the 4700 block of Marconi Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, deputies say they found the two men who were stabbed. Investigators believe that a fight between the victim and the attacker inside an apartment unit led to the stabbing.

A third person allegedly tried to get involved in the fight but was stabbed. Deputies say the two victims have not been cooperative with providing information on the attacker.

