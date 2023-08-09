2 hurt in Carmichael stabbing

Deputies said the victims were not cooperative with providing suspect information.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A stabbing in Carmichael left two people hurt, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called to the 4700 block of Marconi Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, deputies say they found the two men who were stabbed. Investigators believe that a fight between the victim and the attacker inside an apartment unit led to the stabbing.

A third person allegedly tried to get involved in the fight but was stabbed. Deputies say the two victims have not been cooperative with providing information on the attacker.

Watch more from ABC10: Arson investigation underway in North Highlands | Top 10