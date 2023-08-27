x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

3 hurt in Carmichael crash

Two of the patients were in critical condition, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sunday afternoon crash in Carmichael left at least three people hurt, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of El Camino Avenue. Two of the people injured in the crash were in critical condition, firefighters said. 

The third person who was hurt had moderate injuries.

