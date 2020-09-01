FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a decade old Fair Oaks cold case that resulted in the shooting death of a man.

John Francis Meskell, 45, has been arrested and charged with murder for a homicide that happened on Feb. 8, 2010.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Meskell was one of two armed suspects who forced their way into a home in the area of Winding Way and New York Avenue. Deputies say the suspects demanded money from two brothers who lived in the home, and, when the brothers didn't listen to demands, the suspects shot at them.

A fight followed and one of the brothers was killed by gunfire, the sheriff's office said. The other brother survived with only minor injuries.

It took nearly a decade, but, on Jan. 7, 2020, deputies made the arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

