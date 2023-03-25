x
Fair Oaks Carmichael

1 hurt in Fair Oaks house fire

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire left one person injured in Sacramento County's Fair Oaks community, fire officials said.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, crews were called to the 8600 block of Equus Lane in Fair Oaks around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters got to the scene finding a 2-story home on fire with flames from both floors pushing through the attic.

Three adults were displaced and one person was injured, firefighters said.

The fire, which caused major damage to the home, spread from the kitchen quickly due to the home's open air design.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

