Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in married couple's Fair Oaks home

The husband left the home while the wife was still inside. She later left the home by jumping out a second-story window and was taken to a local hospital.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police have released more information after a man was arrested following a car chase and standoff in a couple’s Fair Oaks home Sunday night.

According to a news release, it all started around 8 p.m. when police were called about a stolen vehicle driving north down Sunrise Boulevard from Madison Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle into unincorporated Sacramento County where they tried to stop the driver, but a chase began.

The chase ended when the armed driver ran into a tree and ran away.

Police say the man then jumped over a fence and broke into a home in the 6000 block of Long Acres Court. A man ran out of the house and told officers his wife was still inside.

His wife jumped from a second-story window as the man made his way into the room where she was hiding. The elderly woman was rescued by officers but was injured, so she was taken to a hospital.

After an hours-long standoff through the night, police let a K9 into the home. Citrus Heights police took the barricaded man into custody. They found a firearm at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a K9 bite and he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail once he is released, the sheriff's office said. He was identified as 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrad of Pittsburg.

