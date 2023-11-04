Fire at vacant house in Carmichael under investigation

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 2:50 a.m. at a house on California Avenue. The fire district is investigating it as arson.

"Because this is a vacant, boarded-up home, there's challenges to get inside that home because there's boards on the windows and boards on the doors so we have to remove those things before our crews can make entry and put the fire out," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.