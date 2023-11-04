x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Fire at vacant house in Carmichael under investigation

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 2:50 a.m. at a house on California Avenue.

More Videos

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is investigating a fire at a vacant house in Carmichael on Tuesday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 2:50 a.m. at a house on California Avenue. The fire district is investigating it as arson.

"Because this is a vacant, boarded-up home, there's challenges to get inside that home because there's boards on the windows and boards on the doors so we have to remove those things before our crews can make entry and put the fire out," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. 

Crews contained the fire a few hours after it started and boarded up the windows and doors to prevent any looting.

   

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Sacramento Co. Sheriff points to TikTok after rise in teens stealing cars, joyriding

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out