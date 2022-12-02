Man dies after Friday night shooting in Carmichael

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released information on a suspect or a potential motive in the homicide.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in Carmichael that has left one man dead.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2400 block of Camino Park Court in Carmichael where 911 calls came in reporting that a man had been shot inside of a car, officials say.

After arriving at the scene, deputies say they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Fire crews, who also responded to the scene, pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene where they say they interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released information on a potential motive or a suspect in the deadly shooting.

Detectives ask those with information on the homicide to call the Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

