Birds killed, Carmichael home damaged in fire caused by electric blanket

Fire officials say the blaze began outside of the home before spreading.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Several parakeet birds were killed and a home was damaged after an early Sunday morning fire in Carmichael. Officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District say an electric warming blanket may be to blame for the blaze.

The fire broke out around 4:28 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive. Crews say an electric warming blanket was being used on the outside of the home to keep a family of birds warm.

The blanket reportedly caught fire, eventually spreading to the home. Several of the birds were killed in the fire, according to fire crews. No humans were injured.

The fire has been determined to be caused by an electric warming blanket on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of birds warm. Unfortunately several Parakeets did not survive the blaze. pic.twitter.com/dDPB3D1U9G — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 27, 2022

