Birds killed, Carmichael home damaged in fire caused by electric blanket

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Several parakeet birds were killed and a home was damaged after an early Sunday morning fire in Carmichael. Officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District say an electric warming blanket may be to blame for the blaze.
The fire broke out around 4:28 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive. Crews say an electric warming blanket was being used on the outside of the home to keep a family of birds warm.
The blanket reportedly caught fire, eventually spreading to the home. Several of the birds were killed in the fire, according to fire crews. No humans were injured.
