Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Carmichael, Sacramento County Sheriff says

The fatal shooting happened at the 5900 block of Van Alstine, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Carmichael.

People who live at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Carmichael began calling the sheriff's office shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday after screams and gunshots rang out.

Deputies arrived at the scene after receiving to find an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies began life-saving measures until Sacramento Metro Fire Department firefighters arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by Metro Fire, where the victim was declared dead by hospital staff, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Sheriff homicide detectives and investigators were also sent to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The sheriff's office says that they do not have suspect information. .

Those with information on Tuesday night's homicide are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916- 443-4357. Those with information can also visit the sheriff's office's website for more information or to report information anonymously online.