Juvenile dies after shooting at Carmichael party, sheriff's office says

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the Saturday morning deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex on Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Carmichael early Saturday morning, officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say.

The deadly shooting happened before 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, according to authorities. Sheriff's deputies say they began receiving 911 calls Saturday morning reporting someone lying on the ground after being shot at a large party.

When deputies arrived to the apartment complex, they say they found a male juvenile suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His age was not released.

Crews with Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating the case and have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-9357.