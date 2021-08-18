Man arrested for allegedly killing 5-year-old in Fair Oaks

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that the five-year-old was not breathing when they were called to a Fair Oaks home on August 3.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a five-year-old boy in Fair Oaks.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 11 a.m. to help out Sacramento Metro Fire for a medical call along the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, the five-year-old was not breathing.

The boy was taken to the hospital, but he died two days later. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, "a medical evaluation indicated he had been subjected to abuse."

Sheriff's office child abuse detectives investigated the scene and the situation.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Jason Rahul Chitnis on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child, according to the sheriff's office's Facebook post. His first court appearance will be on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not indicated the relationship between Chitnis and the child.

