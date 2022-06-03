Report: Man breaks out shotgun in Carmichael neighborhood during alleged fight

Witnesses near Fair Oaks Boulevard reported seeing a fight escalate into shotgun fire near homes in a residential neighborhood.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Sacramento Sheriff's officers are investigating a shooting on Monday morning after reports surfaced of a fight breaking out into shotgun fire off Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael.

Neighbors say there was a fight near homes in Compton Parc Lane, and people began punching the windows out of a parked SUV

then someone came out with what they described as a shotgun, and began shooting.

No suspect has been identified as of yet, and law enforcement are continuing to search for more information.

