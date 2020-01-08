To mask or not to mask, that is the question facing Californians

In June, Gov. Newsom made it mandatory for all Californians to wear a mask while in public, but many are choosing not to follow that mandate.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is now suggesting people should consider wearing a face shield or goggles to protect against COVID-19.

Fauci made those comments during an Instagram Live interview, noting that if you have either option available, "you should use it."

In California at a Fair Oaks coffee shop, people have differing opinions on the effectiveness of masks and face coverings. Sarah Mahieu, who was catching up with friends at Pause Coffee Shop, wears a mask out of respect to others, but has reservations about the need to wear one.

“I think it’s interesting that he’s changed his mind so much in just a few short months when he’s been very vocal previously about how unnecessary it was to wear a mask,” Mahieu said.

Since April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommend Americans wear masks in public to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Fauci initially suggested to CBS News in March masks were not necessary, but this was when officials were trying to prevent a mask shortage for health care workers and other essential workers.

On the other side of the patio, while enjoying a cup of Joe, Brooke Pland said wearing a mask is mandatory for her to stay safe and even went so far as to say she wouldn’t go to a business that wasn’t enforcing mask requirements

“Even if it doesn’t work as well as we wish it would, it can still do something good and that makes it worth doing,” Pland said.

Brendan Berdin, the barista at Pause Coffee House, interacts with guests who wear masks and ones who don't.

“If someone has a mask on I will take a step back because I know they are worried about it," Berdin said. "If someone comes in without a mask, then they obviously don’t have a concern for it, so it’s not as big of deal in my mind."

