Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to announce the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks.

Metro Fire took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to announce the crash to the public. The crash happened in the 4300 block of Hazel Avenue off Winding Way.

According to the tweet, the crash involving at least four vehicles happened around 9:10 p.m. At least six people were taken to local hospitals.

Metro Fire is onscene of a multi vehicle accident involving 4 vehicles resulting in 6 persons being transported to local hospitals. See the screenshot for additional details. CHP onscene investigating the incident, contact CHP for additional details. pic.twitter.com/BtEgXi5soy — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 26, 2022