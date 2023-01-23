Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson

"I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at. I don't know what to think," said Tiearrar Subia.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is.

The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows.

"I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at. I don't know what to think," said Tiearrar Subia, the mother of Johnson.

There is sadness and anger as the family searches for her.

"It shouldn't take us standing by the sheriff's office with signs and pictures talking about a missing girl, Nykari Johnson," said Accius, founder of the Voice of the Youth

The teen disappeared from her home on Dec. 27. Accius said she left her cell phone behind after communicating with her boyfriend. On Monday, he and the family showed up at the footsteps of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"Unfortunately, there hasn't really been a heightened movement with law enforcement, so we're also here to press that law enforcement do a lot more to kind of investigate and look at some of the information that the mother has shared," said Accius.

The last time ABC10 spoke with the sheriff's office, they said the teen was added to the missing database, but she wasn't considered at risk. Her mother would like for that status to change.

"I've spoken with them. I call them every day. I mean, done left over a thousand messages. I done emailed them," said Subia.

Accius also believes the missing girl hasn't been given the attention she deserves because she is a Black teen.

"Last year, the Truckee incident, the girl went missing. We didn't have this dialogue. She was missing. It didn't matter where she was at. She was missing. It was national news," said Accius.

He's looking to stay in communication with the sheriff's office until Johnson is found while the group pleads with their community.

"If you know where she is or if you've seen her, tell her. Just bring her home. I just want her to be home," said Subia.

ABC10 reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office and are waiting to hear back.

If anyone would like to help find Johnson, the group is meeting at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento at 6:30 p.m. Monday night to pass out fliers and search for the teen.

There's also a Facebook Page where people can leave information. You can search for it by clicking on this link.

WATCH ALSO: