Detective shot during investigation remains hospitalized

The suspect died at the scene. The detective is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's detective remains hospitalized after being shot Friday night while conducting a follow-up investigation, the sheriff's office said.

A little before 8:15 p.m. Friday, members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) gathered evidence that led them to a location in Carmichael near Ranger Way and Rampart Drive.

Detectives found a car connected to the investigation, the sheriff's office said. Two people were sitting inside of the car. The detectives tried to "make contact" with the people in the car, but at some point during the encounter, shots were fired. One of the detectives and the suspect were shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the detective was taken to a local hospital. The other person in the car was arrested and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges unrelated to the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The detective, 47, has been with the sheriff's office for 15 years. He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division are investigating the incident. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and Inspector General will independently review the officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.