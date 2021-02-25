More than 100 guns, some explosive devices found in Carmichael home

Jesuit High School was briefly placed on lock down as a precaution due to the investigation. That lockdown has since been lifted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 100 guns and some explosive devices were found in a Carmichael home on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said officers were originally responding to reports of a suspicious device in the area before making the discovery.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene of the suspicious device on Mission Avenue, between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way. Just before 12:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Officers near the scene were busy removing dozens of guns and an undisclosed number of explosive devices from a home in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue. Authorities have not said how or if the suspicious device is linked.

The investigation prompted a brief lockdown at Jesuit High School out of an abundance of caution, the school posted on its Twitter page. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No other details have been released at this time.

Large police presence on Mission btwn Fair Oaks & Arden Way for a suspicious device. PIO on scene on corner of Arden & Mission. Please avoid area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 25, 2021

