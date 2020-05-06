One killed in Carmichael multi-car crash

According to CHP, a pole is blocking one lane of traffic after falling due to the crash.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One person was killed Friday after a car crash in Carmichael. It happened in the 4000 block of Manzanita Ave., near the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the area around 10 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple cars were involved in the accident and one crashed into a pole. As of noon Friday, one lane of Manzanita Ave. was still blocked by a downed pole and the other lane is full of debris from the crash.

CHP is investigating the cause of the accident. There is no estimation on when the road will reopen.

