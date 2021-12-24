Carjacking suspect shot by deputy in Carmichael, sheriff says

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened after deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to El Camino and Walnut Avenues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A carjacking suspect was shot by a Sacramento County deputy in Carmichael on Christmas Eve, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to El Camino and Walnut Avenues. They say a man came out of one of the buildings and began shooting at deputies.

The man then ran down the block near a Mountain Mikes Pizza where he then tried to steal another car before he was shot by deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. It is unclear what the status of his injuries is. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The sheriff's office did not release the suspect's description or identity and did not say the exact charges he's facing.

The sheriff's office said Walnut and El Camino Avenues will be closed for several hours as they conduct an investigation.