Sacramento sheriff investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in Carmichael

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was shot through the door of his apartment

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Carmichael on Monday afternoon.

Sacramento County sheriff spokesperson Rod Grassmann said that the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Hawthorne Apartments off of Sutter Avenue near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Grassmann said that a young man who lived at the apartment complex was talking with two other adult men who didn't live there when they got into a disagreement. The young man then went back inside his apartment.

A few minutes later, the young man was shot through the door of his apartment and sustained two fatal gunshot wounds, according to Grassmann. He was pronounced dead at the apartment.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office did not give any suspect description and they do not have anyone in custody.

