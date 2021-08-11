Remembering Sheila and Ethel Berry | Beloved street vendor sisters killed in crash

At the sisters' funeral, loved ones say tragedies can be prevented if everyone remembers to drive safe and slow down.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Loved ones laid to rest two sisters: 60-year old Sheila Berry and 56-year-old Ethel Berry on Sunday.

Friends and family returned to the scene of the crash for a balloon release to send off the beloved sisters, hoping their deaths do not have to be in vain if more people can be safe on the roads.

"Sheila was a little firecracker, absolutely feisty, and Ethel was her little sidekick," said sister-in-law, Kristine Castner.

The inseparable sisters from Carmichael sold t-shirts and other sports apparel in North Highlands, but their mark on the community was so much more.

"They [were] out here playing music, dancing and make people feel good when they come and buy something," said brother Rickie Berry.

That's what they were doing on Oct. 29 when the sisters were killed after a teenage driver overtook a turn and crashed into the stand at Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue.



"I don't get to hug my mother anymore because of it, so I just hope people can remember that. Especially here, just be safe. You don't know who you're taking away," said Sheila's daughter, Mary Gatica.



Investigators ruled out drugs and alcohol and family members said they hold compassion in their hearts for the driver.

"I still hope this girl can find peace in her life and overcome whatever trouble she's going through as well because we all deserve to be happy and we all deserve to be forgiven for the mistakes we've made. It doesn't make her a bad person," Gatica said.

Still, they demand changes be made at the intersection.



"Put speed bumps right there. Maybe a couple poles right here because it's dangerous!" Berry said.



Sheila's daughter said change can start with anyone each time they get behind the wheel.

