Portion of SR-99 in Live Oak shut down due to nearby fire

The California Highway Patrol said Pennington to Kola is closed after a fire broke out at Live Oak's Diamond Walnut facility.

LIVE OAK, Calif. — A fire has closed a portion of SR-99 in Live Oak Friday morning.

According to CHP - Yuba Sutter, Pennington Road and Kola Street along SR-99 has been closed due to a fire at the Diamond Walnut Growers facility. There is no estimated time for reopening.

At least five Butte County fire engines are working to control the fire.

The Diamond Walnut facility was almost completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to images captured by the Butte County Fire Departme

We are assisting Sutter County Fire Department with a commercial structure fire at the Diamond Walnut facility in Live Oak #diamondfire @county_sutter @YubaCityFD @ChpYuba @LiveOakPolice pic.twitter.com/RfbfF9qkjB — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 4, 2022