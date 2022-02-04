x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Portion of SR-99 in Live Oak shut down due to nearby fire

The California Highway Patrol said Pennington to Kola is closed after a fire broke out at Live Oak's Diamond Walnut facility.
Credit: Source: County of Sutter Office of Emergency Management (OEM)
Diamond Walnut Growers facility fire in Live Oak on Feb. 4, 2022.

LIVE OAK, Calif. — A fire has closed a portion of SR-99 in Live Oak Friday morning. 

According to CHP - Yuba Sutter, Pennington Road and Kola Street along SR-99 has been closed due to a fire at the Diamond Walnut Growers facility. There is no estimated time for reopening. 

At least five Butte County fire engines are working to control the fire.

The Diamond Walnut facility was almost completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to images captured by the Butte County Fire Departme

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH MORE: One dead, several hurt in Greyhound bus shooting | Here is what we know

In Other News

Carmichael native among the oldest licensed engineers operating a train