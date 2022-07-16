Rio Americano High School student robbed on way to football practice, officials say

During the robbery, which the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office described as an attack, the teenage victim was allegedly pistol-whipped.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old Rio Americano High School student is in shock after allegedly being pistol-whipped during an attack and robbery on his way to football practice Friday, officials with the Wilhaggin Del Dayo Neighborhood Association said.

Around 5:25 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old was riding his scooter near the 1200 block of Jacob Lane near Jesuit High School when two young men in a car approached him according to a statement by the Wilhaggin Del Dayo Neighborhood Association.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said the unknown suspects attacked the teen and stole his scooter. During the attack, deputies say one of the suspects hit the teen with a gun causing minor injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a car, the Sheriff's Department said.

According to Kathleen Newton, Communications Director for the Wilhaggin Del Dayo Neighborhood Association, the stolen scooter was later found in a gutter, broken into pieces.

Newton said that the teen, who was on his way to a 5:30 a.m. football practice at Rio Americano High School, is in shock after the incident and has a bump on his head but is otherwise okay.

Those with information on the attack are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

Watch More from ABC10: 988 | Shorter suicide hotline number sets direct line to mental health crisis