Suspect in deadly Carmichael rampage identified

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Authorities have identified the man accused of going on a deadly rampage in Carmichael on June 21.

Jorge Armando Zepeda, 39, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on June 29 after spending a week in the hospital following last week’s incident.

The June 21 incident in Carmichael left three people injured and one person dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Zepeda, driving a black pickup truck at the time, ran a pedestrian down in the street then circled back and hit the man again as well as a witness, who came to the pedestrian’s aid.

Zepeda is then accused of ramming another vehicle and pushing it approximately 100 yards before getting out and attacking the driver with a metal object.

Finally, Zepeda is accused of getting into an altercation with a man who was traveling in a large motorhome that was parked on a property in the area. Zepeda allegedly shot at the man before the two began to fight. Zepeda was then shot by a second person who was inside the motorhome.

Zepeda is facing complaints of homicide, attempted homicide, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond. His next court date is set for June 30.

ABC10 has reached out to the sheriff's office regarding the conditions of the victims and the identity of the person who was killed. So far we have yet to receive a response.