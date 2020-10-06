Twins play curbside concerts to raise money for food banks | Everyday Heroes

Normally when you buy concert tickets, you have to leave your home to see the show. That's not the case when the Webber twins play.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us, and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week we want to introduce you to Grant and Ethan Webber, twin brothers who live in Carmichael and play in a band called The Cubical Revolutionaries.

"We usually play in front of people's houses or their front lawn," Ethan explained.

With bars and concert venues closed because of the coronavirus, the brothers got the idea to start what they call "Curbside Concerts 916," a musical service where people can request personalized concerts outside their homes.

"Essentially it's $20 as a flat donation for a 20 minute concert," Grant said.

That donation does not go to the band. Instead, it's given to local food banks.

"We have a 6-foot pole with a basket on it for the money, and we've been blown away by the generosity," Ethan said.

The brothers say they’ve raised more than $1,000 with the curbside concerts, and the donations keep coming in.

The brothers play cover songs, and all concerts are booked on their Curbside Concert 916 social media pages. They will even take requests.

"Covid doesn't seem to be the only thing that's infectious," Grant said. "People from the neighborhood start coming around."

Grant and Ethan Webber are Everyday Heroes for sharing their musical talent and raising money for the food bank.

