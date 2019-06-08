CARMICHAEL, Calif — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a senior care facility in Carmichael.

According to Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, deputies were called to help with reports of shots fired at the Aegis Living in Carmichael.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman, believed to be husband and wife, dead from gunshot wounds, in one of the rooms at the facility. A weapon was found in the room.

The identities of the man and woman has not yet been released.

ABC10's Daniela Pardo was told the wife lived at the facility and both the man and woman suffered from dementia. Deterding said the husband and wife who died Tuesday were in their 60s, but didn't give an exact age for both.

A phone message left for officials at the facility was not immediately returned.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.