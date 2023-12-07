Fair Oaks teen loses hand in July Fourth illegal fireworks explosion

In an instant, his future as a baseball player may no longer be in the cards, and yet, his friends still have his back.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Fair Oaks teen is confronting a life-altering injury after losing his right hand to an exploding illegal firework.

Before the accident, 18-year-old Jamie Groshong was always one to hype up the dugout.

The Bella Vista High School shortstop had his future in his hands -- but now, his future looks different.

He'll never hold another bat with two hands; he'll never throw another runner out at home with his dangerous right arm.

And yet, his team has his back, according to his mother, Melissa Groshong.

"These guys have just an awesome bond, and that's what's gonna get him through all this," said Groshong.

"This is the crew, we can make fun out of everything," Jamie Groshong told ABC10 at his home, where he was hosting more than a dozen friends Wednesday, only a week after his life-changing mistake.

On the evening of July 4, illegal fireworks lit up the Northern California sky.

An estimated 1,000 people gathered to light them from the Big Lots parking lot in Folsom, not far from the Groshong home.

"His goal that evening was to really just go and watch fireworks, you know, and I think everything just started getting out of control," Groshong's mother said.

An acquaintance handed Groshong an illegal firework and lit it. The explosive went off immediately, causing a catastrophic injury to Groshong's hand.

UC Davis surgeons were not able to save it; Groshong lost his hand at the wrist.

"At least that's what it feels like," Groshong said. "I feel like everybody is really there for me."

