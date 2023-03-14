Fairfield man gets 3 years in prison for stealing $1.9 million from his employer

53-year-old Christopher Firle was the CFO of a holding company managing vehicle dealerships

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield man and chief financial officer of a holding company will spend the next three years in prison after embezzling around $1.9 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 53-year-old Christopher Firle was the CFO of a holding company managing vehicle dealerships.

From Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2019, he stole about $1.9 million from the company through a variety of ways, including using company cards to pay for $750,000 of personal expenses for items from Chanel, Hermes, Tiffany & Co., and other retailers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Firle also started more than 30 wire transfers to a family member and issued 30 unauthorized checks to himself.

In addition to his three year and five month sentence, he must pay $1,937,706 in restitution and forfeit $1,652,269.

WATCH MORE: Paul Flores sentenced for killing Kristin Smart