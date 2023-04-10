x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fairfield High student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

Police say the search for a missing found led to them finding a student with a loaded Glock.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield High School student was arrested after being found with a loaded gun at school.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened Wednesday around noon.

Police say school resource officers were called by administrators and told a student was found with a loaded gun during a search for a missing phone. Officers recovered a loaded Glock with an extended magazine.

The student was taken to the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility and booked on firearms charges.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 'Spoofing' | Elk Grove police warn of phone scam threatening arrest

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out