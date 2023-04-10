Fairfield High student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield High School student was arrested after being found with a loaded gun at school.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened Wednesday around noon.
Police say school resource officers were called by administrators and told a student was found with a loaded gun during a search for a missing phone. Officers recovered a loaded Glock with an extended magazine.
The student was taken to the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility and booked on firearms charges.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 'Spoofing' | Elk Grove police warn of phone scam threatening arrest
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8