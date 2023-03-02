Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police

The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway Friday morning

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning.

The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Officers were originally called to the area for reports of a restraining order violation where they began searching for a man "wanted for various charges related to domestic violence," according to a press release.

Negotiators were called to the scene and chemical agents were used to get the man out of his car after they were unsuccessful in convincing him to willingly leave his car.

Officials say the man was then taken into custody and transported to Solano County Jail. Roads in the area were closed during this incident but have since reopened.

