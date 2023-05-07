Man dies after Fourth of July shooting in Fairfield

A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after a late night shooting.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after a deadly Fourth of July shooting.

According to a news release, officers were sent to a home on the 1500 block of Monroe Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival they found a large crowd and a 26-year-old Fairfield man in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office helped with crowd control as more investigators arrived.

No suspect has been identified yet and anyone with information can call the Investigations Unit at (707) 428-7600.

