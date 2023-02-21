Fairfield motorcyclist killed in Woodland crash

A 37-year-old man from Fairfield was riding a Harley-Davidson westbound at a high speed when he collided with a Honda Civic

WOODLAND, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday in Woodland, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. on westbound Interstate 80 just east of Mace Boulevard.

A 37-year-old man from Fairfield was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound at a high speed. The motorcycle collided with the back of a Honda Civic. The motorcyclist was ejected into the lanes and died.

A 25-year-old man from Davis driving the Honda stayed in the area until CHP arrived. CHP is investigating the crash.

