x
Fairfield police arrest 19-year-old with car key programmer, multiple remote keys after chase

Three minors were also cited and released to their parents

FAIRFIELD, Calif — A man was arrested over the weekend after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, it started around 10 p.m. Sunday when California Highway Patrol issued a lookout for a stolen vehicle from Oakland.

A Fairfield police officer saw a vehicle matching the description speeding on I-80 near Red Top Road and he tried to stop the driver. The driver did not stop, and a chase began.

Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle and it was later seen on a Flock camera near Lopes Road and Highway 80.

Upon arrival the officer saw a group of people walking north on Lopes Road and another officer found the empty vehicle nearby.

The group of people – an unidentified 19-year-old and three minors – were detained and police found key fobs, a key programmer and a loaded handgun.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Solano County jail while the three minors were cited and released to their parents.

