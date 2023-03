Police say it happened in front of Grange Middle School on Blossom and East Tabor Avenue.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An 11-year-old girl was critically injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Fairfield.

According to Fairfield police, it happened in front of Grange Middle School on Blossom and East Tabor Avenue.

Police say the girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and someone was arrested in connection with the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.