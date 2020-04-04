FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A double shooting in Fairfield left two men in the hospital on Friday evening, police officials confirmed.

Fairfield police were responding to reports of a shooting near Dover and E Tabor avenues when they found two men suffering from gun shot wounds, officials said.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old man was shot in one of his limbs, a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Fairfield police are still investigating the crime scene and closed off the area. Police said they found a gun but did not identify a suspect in the targeted, possibly gang-related shooting.

Fairfield police are asking anyone who has information about this case to call (707) 428-7600.

