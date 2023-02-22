3 people killed in rollover crash after chase near Fairfield

The vehicle was stolen and wanted in connection to a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, according to CHP.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Three people are dead Wednesday after a rollover crash following a chase near Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers tried to stop a white Hyundai driving eastbound on Interstate-80 east of American Canyon Road. The vehicle was stolen and wanted in connection to a carjacking in Vallejo that happened on Tuesday, according to CHP.

The Hyundai did not pull over and instead drove away, leading to a chase. The car exited I-80 at Suisun Valley Road at a high speed and rolled over, crashing.

No other cars were involved in the crash. Three people in the Hyundai died.

The crash is under investigation.

