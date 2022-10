Officials say she was hit in the 1900 block of Grande Circle around 4:36 p.m. and later died from her injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 5-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officials are investigating and no other information is available at this time.