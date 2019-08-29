FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Officials in Northern California say federal agents arrested six people after using tear gas to force them from a Fairfield home following an eight-hour standoff.

The Fairfield Police Department says it assisted U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Marshals Service agents who arrived at the home Wednesday as part of an investigation and that a man inside refused to cooperate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports police set up a perimeter and a SWAT unit attempted to get the suspect to leave the home. After receiving no response, officials released tear gas that prompted six people to exit. The individuals were taken into custody.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, officers from the Fairfield Police Department SWAT team remove one of six subjects who had barricaded themselves inside a home in Fairfield, Calif., after agents from the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Marshal's Service attempted to serve an arrest warrant. Officials in Northern California say federal agents arrested six people after using tear gas to force them from a Fairfield home during an eight-hour standoff. (Joel Rosenbaum/The Vacaville Reporter via AP)

AP

The Secret Service Sacramento office could not immediately be reached for details about its investigation. Police say no one was injured in the incident.