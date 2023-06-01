Police: 63-year-old arrested after multiple break-in attempts in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police recently announced the arrest of 63-year-old William Anderson after he allegedly tried — on more than one occasion — to break into a home.
When police responded to reports of an attempted break in at a home on Cement Hill Road, they said one officer recognized the man at the scene from previous break-in attempts.
Anderson refused to leave the property when asked and threatened an officer before being taken into custody and booked at the Solano County Jail Dec. 27, according to Fairfield police.
