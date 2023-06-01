x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield

Police: 63-year-old arrested after multiple break-in attempts in Fairfield

Fairfield police say 63-year-old William Anderson was arrested after refusing to leave the premises of a home he allegedly attempted breaking into.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police recently announced the arrest of 63-year-old William Anderson after he allegedly tried — on more than one occasion — to break into a home.

When police responded to reports of an attempted break in at a home on Cement Hill Road, they said one officer recognized the man at the scene from previous break-in attempts.

Anderson refused to leave the property when asked and threatened an officer before being taken into custody and booked at the Solano County Jail Dec. 27, according to Fairfield police.

WATCH MORE: Jan. 6 Latest: Northern Californian accused of crimes - where they stand | To The Point

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out